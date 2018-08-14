Germany’s economy back on its feet with negative outlook ‘overdone’

While solid domestic demand in Europe’s largest economy has shielded the region from the worst effects of global trade tensions, so far, companies are increasingly concerned about the outlook. New numbers in China hint at a mid-year rough patch for growth, and there’s also turmoil in Turkey that’s sent the lira down 40% this month and spread to other emerging markets.

Germany’s statistics office said second-quarter growth was bolstered by an increase in private and government spending. Equipment investment and construction gained "somewhat", while imports rose stronger than exports.

"The data is a testament to the strength of the domestic economy, but it shouldn’t be read as a sign that the German economy is completely insulated from the external threats still looming," said Oliver Rakau, chief German economist at Oxford Economics in Frankfurt. "It’s more a question of when they’ll really hit."

Trade threats

The spectre of a trade war still looms large, even after the EU and the US pledged not to introduce new levies as long as negotiations to lower trade barriers are ongoing. The European Central Bank (ECB) said last week that if all threatened measures are implemented, the average US tariff rate would rise to levels not seen for 50 years.

Carmakers, including Volkswagen (VW), Daimler and BMW, have warned against the fallout from increased trade tensions. Some other German companies have expressed optimism. HeidelbergCement confirmed its outlook for 2018, even after negative currency effects dampened second-quarter revenue, and cargo container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd predicted a better second half and said trade tensions haven’t yet left a mark on business.

German data come after the eurozone’s second-and third-largest economies disappointed in the second quarter. French growth unexpectedly failed to accelerate, after a series of national strikes dragged output down. Italy’s expansion slowed to the weakest in almost two years.

Dutch growth exceeded expectations with a pickup to 0.7%. The Slovak economy grew an annual 4.1% in the second quarter. Eurostat will update its estimate for the eurozone on Tuesday when industrial-production data for June will also be available.