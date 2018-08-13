World / Europe

Russian aid’s plan to lift tax on mining firms leads to huge losses for bosses

13 August 2018 - 12:37 Alex Sazonov
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Moscow — Russia’s super-rich tycoons lost more than $3bn in one day after a top economic aide to the president proposed raising taxes on the nation’s giant metal and mining companies.

In a letter to Vladimir Putin, aide Andrey Belousov named 14 companies that could pay more. The resulting investor exodus saw $3.1bn wiped off the fortunes of their affluent bosses, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The companies that would be affected by the plan include MMC Norilsk Nickel, co-owned by tycoon Vladimir Potanin; Severstal, where magnate Alexey Mordashov is the largest shareholder; and petrochemical group Sibur Holding, controlled by Leonid Mikhelson and Gennady Timchenko.

The proposal could raise as much as 500-billion roubles ($7.5bn) a year to help fund Putin’s spending plans, according to Belousov’s letter. It would also affect chemical and fertiliser producers.

The proposition "looks like a promotion of inefficiency", Vladimir Lisin, the controlling shareholder of Novolipetsk Steel and head of the Russian Steel Association, said in e-mailed comments. "The lower the profitability, the less taxes you will have to pay."

Lisin lost the most among the affected billionaires as Novolipetsk Steel slumped 5.4% in Moscow trading on Friday. His $832m loss equates to about 4% of his net worth, according to the billionaires index. Viktor Rashnikov, owner of Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works, was the second-biggest loser as his company dropped 5.2%.

It’s not the first wealth decline that Russia’s richest people passed through last week. On Wednesday, the US announced new sanctions on Russia over a nerve-agent attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK, which caused the rouble and stocks to slump.

Bloomberg

