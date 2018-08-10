Russia vows to strike back against ‘unacceptable’ new US sanctions

"We consider categorically unacceptable the linking of new restrictions, which we as before consider illegal, to the case in Salisbury," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists. He called the US an unpredictable partner but said "Moscow retains hopes of building constructive relations with" the US.

The announcement of sanctions caused Russian stock markets to drop dramatically on opening and the rouble reached its lowest point since November 2016. The markets and currency rebounded slightly over the day but remained sharply down.

Finance minister Anton Siluanov assured Russians that the government and the central bank have "all the necessary tools to ensure financial stability", saying the economy has become more resistant to external shocks in recent years.

The move could cut off hundreds of millions of dollars worth of exports to Russia, said a senior state department official on condition of anonymity.

The official told reporters the administration decided to impose a "presumption of denial" for the sale to Russia of "national security sensitive" US technologies that require federal government approval. Such technologies have often been used in items including electronic devices as well as calibration equipment. The exports were previously allowed on a case-by-case basis.

In the event of noncompliance, the official added, a second round of "draconian" sanctions would be given the green light. These could go as far as a ban on Russian airlines using airports in the US.

The latest US action follows the Treasury’s imposition of sanctions in March against 19 Russian citizens and five entities for interfering in the 2016 US election — the toughest steps against Moscow since Trump took office.

Also in March, Washington ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and the closure of Russia’s consulate general in Seattle. Moscow ordered 60 US diplomats expelled in a tit-for-tat response.

Britain said it welcomed the US response to the chemical attack in Salisbury, the sleepy English town where the Skripals were poisoned. A spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said the sanctions would send "an unequivocal message to Russia that its provocative, reckless behaviour will not go unchallenged".

This week, Britain’s Guardian newspaper reported London was preparing to ask Moscow to extradite two Russian citizens suspected of carrying out the Salisbury attack.

The Skripals survived but a British couple was poisoned by the same Novichok agent in a nearby town, one of whom, 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess, subsequently died.

Moscow has angrily rejected any involvement in the poisoning, plunging diplomatic ties with London into crisis.

The Russian economy is still reeling from international sanctions imposed on Moscow in 2014 over its actions in Ukraine and a crash in oil prices.

AFP