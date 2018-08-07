No-deal Brexit puts UK at risk of running out of food, says farmers’ group

London — The UK will run out of food by this time next year if a no-deal Brexit forced it to rely solely on its own produce, a farmers’ group warned.

British food supplies would be exhausted by August 7 2019, if the country ate only its own products from January 1, the National Farmers’ Union said on Tuesday, highlighting the UK’s reliance on imports from the European Union and other regions.

The group called for the government to prioritise food security in Brexit negotiations.

UK farming "has the potential to be one of the most impacted sectors from a bad Brexit", National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters said.