World / Europe

Boris Johnson told to say sorry for saying burqas make wearers look like bank robbers

The former UK foreign secretary wrote a column arguing against a ban on the burqa in various countries, but also mocked the clothing

07 August 2018 - 16:48 Robert Hutton
Picture: MICHELE ALFIERI/123RTF
Picture: MICHELE ALFIERI/123RTF

Former UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson has been told to apologise after writing that the burqa, the Muslim garment that conceals a woman’s face and body, made wearers look like bank robbers and letter boxes.

Johnson used his weekly column in the Telegraph newspaper on Monday to argue against a ban on the burqa, as implemented by Denmark, France and Austria, saying people should be free to choose their own dress. But he mocked the clothing, saying it was "weird and bullying to expect women to cover their faces."

Conservative Party chair Brandon Lewis said on Tuesday that he had asked Johnson to apologise, though did not say if there would be any sanctions if the request were ignored. Johnson’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since he resigned in protest at Theresa May’s Brexit plans in July, Johnson has been touted as a potential prime minister by those in the Conservative Party who want a harder departure from the EU. But others see his comments as an example of why he would be a poor candidate. Foreign office minister Alistair Burt said they were "offensive" and former Tory chair Sayeeda Warsi said they were "crass".

"Boris knew what he was doing," Warsi told Sky News. "Boris is making yet another leadership bid and he will say and do whatever needs to be said and done. I sincerely hope he doesn’t continue to use Muslim women as a convenient political football."

Bloomberg

BORIS JOHNSON: Why I am resigning - full text of letter to Theresa May

'We are truly headed for the status of colony - and many will struggle to see the economic or political advantages of that particular arrangement'
World
28 days ago

The Netherlands approves ban on wearing a burqa in some public places

Senators overwhelmingly approved the bill to ban the full-face burqa in places such as schools, hospitals, government institutions, and on public ...
World
1 month ago

Brexit Mayday call: poll reveals British public overwhelmingly oppose the divorce

Poll finds Brits more politically polarised but united in rejection of Theresa May’s plans to leave the EU
World
15 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Trump warns on trade with Iran as sanctions start
World / Middle East
2.
India doubles tax on textiles in a bid to ...
World / Asia
3.
Italy’s UniCredit stops advertising with Facebook ...
World / Europe
4.
Boris Johnson told to say sorry for saying burqas ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.