World / Europe

Orders slump as Germany’s manufacturers bear the brunt of escalating trade spat

The economy ministry says trade policy uncertainty played a role in the fall in orders as demand from non-eurozone countries led the slide

06 August 2018 - 11:32 Jana Randow, Andre Tartar and Kristian Siedenburg
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Frankfurt — German manufacturers took a hit in June as a slide in overseas demand knocked factory orders amid escalating trade tension.

Orders fell 4% from the previous month — eight times as much as forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists — and the 0.8% drop from a year ago was the first annual decline since July 2016. The economy ministry acknowledged that "uncertainty from trade policy played a role" as demand from non-eurozone countries led the slide.

While the figures predate July’s agreement by the US and EU to hold off from further tariffs as long as negotiations are ongoing, they highlight the potential for trade spats to dent Europe’s largest economy. German business sentiment has been eroded since the turn of the year, with companies expressing concern over the outlook.

BMW joined carmakers from around the world last week in warning that trade tensions could drag down profits in the coming months. The company is also worried about escalating US-China trade threats as it ships sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to China from its South Carolina plant.

"Today’s new orders data do not bode well for German industry going into the second half of the year," said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING-Diba in Frankfurt.

The economy ministry’s report showed overseas orders fell 4.7% in June, with demand from non-eurozone nations slumping 5.9%. Worrying signs also came from investment goods — which slipped 4.7% — and a 2.8% drop in domestic orders. Total orders sank 1.5% in the first half of the year.

Figures on industrial production and trade are due on Tuesday, with economists predicting that output dropped 0.5% in June and exports fell 0.4%. Second-quarter economic growth data will be published on August 14.

Bloomberg

Obstacle in US may halt deal in Germany

The Federal Trade Commission wants Germany’s Linde and Praxair to sell more assets before it approves their deal
Companies
10 hours ago

Where to for Credit Suisse bankers post-Brexit? Some say Frankfurt, Madrid and Luxembourg

Switzerland’s second-biggest bank says it has approved moving assets worth about $200m to its investment banking and capital markets division in ...
Companies
3 days ago

Berlin resumes family reunifications for some refugees

Refugees who have made an effort to integrate through language courses, apprenticeship and work would be given priority to invite family members
World
4 days ago

Ryanair cancels flights amid pilot strike and wants a mediator to talk to unions

The move comes ahead of major stoppage planned for Friday August 10, but Ryanair says, ‘This is part and parcel of life in aviation when you ...
Companies
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
As Iran braces for return of sanctions, it says ...
World / Middle East
2.
Irate US equipment makers bet on avid Fox ...
Companies
3.
North Korea calls for end to US sanctions on back ...
World / Asia
4.
Sub-zero power prices: traditional power plants ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.