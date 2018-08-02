Bank of England increases rates to pre-crisis levels — in an unexpectedly unanimous decision

London — The Bank of England pushed interest rates above their financial crisis lows on Thursday but signalled it was in no hurry to raise them further with an uncertain Brexit on the horizon.

The BoE’s nine rate-setters were unexpectedly unanimous in their vote to raise rates to 0.75% from 0.5%, the level at which they have spent most of the past decade — apart from 15 months after the Brexit vote, when they were cut even lower.

Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected a 7-2 vote in favour of raising rates.

The pound almost erased its losses soon after the central bank raised its benchmark bank rate, but was driven lower in subsequent trading. It traded 0.3% lower at $1.3091 soon after the decision.

The BoE said Britain’s economy, while growing more slowly than in the past ahead of Brexit, was operating at almost its "speed limit", or full capacity, raising the prospect of more homegrown inflation pressure ahead.

But the message for interest rates remained one of gradual and limited increases as the central bank saw inflation only a fraction above its 2% target over the next few years.

The forecast was based on bets by investors who only expect another rate hike in late 2019 or early 2020, with the Bank Rate creeping up to 1.1% in late 2020.

That was a fraction lower than a projection of rates of 1.2% the last time the BoE published forecasts for the economy in May.

The world’s fifth-biggest economy has slowed since the referendum decision in 2016 to leave the European Union.

With less than eight months until Brexit, London and Brussels — as well as key members of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party — remain far apart on what the future trading relationship should look like.

The BoE said the economy "could be influenced significantly by the response of households, businesses and financial markets" to news on Brexit.