Vladimir Putin says he has invited Donald Trump to Moscow

27 July 2018 - 16:17 Olga Tanas
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is ready to hold a new summit with US counterpart Donald Trump in either Moscow or Washington, praising him for sticking to his election promises to improve ties with Russia.

"One of President Trump’s big pluses is that he strives to fulfil the promises he made to voters, to the US people," Putin told a media conference at the Brics summit in Johannesburg. "As a rule, after the elections some leaders tend to forget what they promised the people but not Trump."

Putin, who said he expects to meet Trump on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit of major economies in Argentina from November 30-December 1, said contact was continuing with the US, despite the political furore over Russia’s alleged election meddling.

Trump provoked a furious backlash in Washington for casting doubt over US intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia intervened to help get him elected in 2016, at his July 16 summit with Putin in Helsinski. Trump stoked further anger when he invited Putin to Washington later in 2018. The White House announced this week that the next summit would be postponed until 2019.

The Russian president also said his country did not plan to abandon holding reserves in dollars though he said that the risk of sanctions is prompting Russia to diversify its foreign-currency assets.

"Russia isn’t abandoning the dollar," Putin said in answer to a question about the sharp decline in its holdings of US Treasuries in April and May. "We need to minimise risks; we see what’s happening with sanctions.

"As for our US partners and the restrictions they impose involving the dollar," he added, "I think that is a major strategic mistake because they’re undermining confidence in the dollar as a reserve currency."

With Henry Meyer

Bloomberg

