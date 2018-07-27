Vladimir Putin says he has invited Donald Trump to Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is ready to hold a new summit with US counterpart Donald Trump in either Moscow or Washington, praising him for sticking to his election promises to improve ties with Russia.

"One of President Trump’s big pluses is that he strives to fulfil the promises he made to voters, to the US people," Putin told a media conference at the Brics summit in Johannesburg. "As a rule, after the elections some leaders tend to forget what they promised the people but not Trump."

Putin, who said he expects to meet Trump on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit of major economies in Argentina from November 30-December 1, said contact was continuing with the US, despite the political furore over Russia’s alleged election meddling.