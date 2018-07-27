World / Europe

London heat melts the MCC’s famous resolve

27 July 2018 - 11:27 Agency Staff
Heatwave. Picture: 123RF
Heatwave. Picture: 123RF

London — Sweltering British temperatures forced even the famously conservative Marylebone Cricket Club into a rare concession — allowing members to attend a match without a jacket.

The MCC — owner of Lord’s cricket ground in London and the guardian of the laws of the game — normally insists on a strict dress code.

"Gentlemen shall wear lounge suits or tailored jacket and trousers, shirt, tie or cravat and shoes with socks," reads their protocol.

"Women must wear: dresses; or skirts or trousers (which may be cropped below the knee) or culottes, with blouses or smart tops, and formal shoes, boots or sandals."

However, not even the august body could resist bending the rules in the face of temperatures in London on Thursday that rocketed to an estimated 34°C.

Members — who can be spotted by their red-and-gold striped ties — attending the early-evening Twenty20 match between Middlesex and Hampshire at Lord’s received welcome respite.

"Due to the abnormally warm temperatures, MCC has decided to dispense with the requirement for gentlemen to wear jackets in the pavilion and arrive wearing one. This applies to members of MCC and Middlesex and their guests," tweeted @homeofcricket, the official Lord’s Cricket Ground account.

AFP

UK temperatures set to test records amid prolonged heatwave

The Met Office confirms Thursday as Britain’s hottest day of 2018 so far as temperature reach 34.9°C at Heathrow Airport
World
17 hours ago

Deadly heat wave fans Japanese innovation

A jacket with built-in fans, a road coating to rein in heat and factory mist sprayers were on offer at a trade fair in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, ...
Business
5 days ago

Canadian heatwave turns deadly in Quebec

The mercury has regularly topped 30°C since Friday in southern Quebec, accompanied by stifling humidity
World
22 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
London heat melts the MCC’s famous resolve
World / Europe
2.
Trump threatens sanctions against Turkey over ...
World / Americas
3.
The UN is in a cash crunch with the US yet to pay ...
World
4.
Responding to UN and outcry, Russia says torture ...
World

Related Articles

UK temperatures set to test records amid prolonged heatwave
World / Europe

Deadly heat wave fans Japanese innovation
Business

Canadian heatwave turns deadly in Quebec
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.