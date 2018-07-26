‘Toolkit’ for EU citizens wishing to stay in post-Brexit Britain

London — Britain has launched a toolkit offering advice to companies employing EU citizens who wish to remain in the UK following Brexit.

"The toolkit will help us to reach out to all EU citizens living in this country and help them get their new immigration status," home secretary Sajid Javid said.

The toolkit, containing leaflets, posters and a briefing pack, was to "help employers across the UK communicate clear and consistent messages about the EU settlement scheme", the government said.

Britain’s settlement scheme will be phased in later in 2018 before its full opening by the end of March 2019 to coincide with the country’s planned exit from the EU.

The settlement scheme would offer security and certainty to EU citizens living in the UK, said Javid. Once the scheme was launched, employers, industry groups and charities would play a vital role in ensuring they could secure their status quickly and easily, he said.

The deadline for settlement applications is June 30 2021.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May said she was taking personal control of Brexit negotiations with the EU.

Overall responsibility for the talks is being moved to the cabinet office, the ministry that supports May and where her main Brexit adviser, Olly Robbins, is based.

AFP