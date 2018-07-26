Grief turns to rage as Greece seeks fire survivors and answers

Rafina — Sorrow was giving way to anger in Greece on Thursday as rescuers searched scorched land and the coastline for survivors three days after a wildfire destroyed a village outside Athens, killing at least 82 people.

Desperate relatives appeared on television to plead for help. Some blamed authorities for the disaster, as one official suggested residents of Mati should have been evacuated earlier.

"This shouldn’t have happened, people perished for no reason," a woman in tears shouted at Defence Minister Panos Kammenos as he visited the village and fire-ravaged areas. With the death toll expected to rise, about 300 firemen and volunteers combed through the area looking for dozens still missing.

Others took to broadcast networks to appeal for information.

One woman said she was looking for her brother, who had been returning from work when the fire broke out. "My father was the last person to talk to him on Monday evening," Katerina Hamilothori told Skai TV.

The cause of the fire is still unclear, and is being investigated by an Athens prosecutor who is also reviewing the way it was handled.

Local authorities said high winds would have made even the best-executed evacuation plan futile, but firefighters said some water hydrants in the area were empty. One theory being examined is that the blaze was started deliberately in three locations at the same time.