Grief turns to rage as Greece seeks fire survivors and answers
The death toll is expected to rise above 82 while the cause of the fire that razed 500 buildings in a village outside Athens is still unclear
Rafina — Sorrow was giving way to anger in Greece on Thursday as rescuers searched scorched land and the coastline for survivors three days after a wildfire destroyed a village outside Athens, killing at least 82 people.
Desperate relatives appeared on television to plead for help. Some blamed authorities for the disaster, as one official suggested residents of Mati should have been evacuated earlier.
"This shouldn’t have happened, people perished for no reason," a woman in tears shouted at Defence Minister Panos Kammenos as he visited the village and fire-ravaged areas. With the death toll expected to rise, about 300 firemen and volunteers combed through the area looking for dozens still missing.
Others took to broadcast networks to appeal for information.
One woman said she was looking for her brother, who had been returning from work when the fire broke out. "My father was the last person to talk to him on Monday evening," Katerina Hamilothori told Skai TV.
The cause of the fire is still unclear, and is being investigated by an Athens prosecutor who is also reviewing the way it was handled.
Local authorities said high winds would have made even the best-executed evacuation plan futile, but firefighters said some water hydrants in the area were empty. One theory being examined is that the blaze was started deliberately in three locations at the same time.
Outside the coroner’s service in Athens the mood was grim as people arrived to help identify their loved ones. With most corpses badly charred, identification of the dead would be challenging, experts said.
"It will be very painful, we will then have the identification ... the funerals, more pain," said Evangelos Bournous, the mayor of Rafina-Pikermi, an area close to Mati.
At least 187 people were injured in the blaze. They had all been identified, civil protection authorities said.
Initial inspections showed that more than 500 homes were damaged, most of them beyond repair. More than 300 burnt cars had been removed to unblock the narrow roads.
A long list of relief measures announced by the left-led government including a one-off €10,000 payment and a job in the public sector for victims’ spouses and near relatives, for many, not enough to ease the pain.
"A drop in the ocean," read the front page of newspaper Ta Nea.
Mati, less than 30km east of Athens, was popular with local tourists, including pensioners.
The fire broke out on Monday at just before 5pm and spread rapidly through the village.
Firefighters described a rapid change in the direction of the wind which also picked up speed, while some suggested that, the thick covering of pine trees and a mood of panic was a deadly combination that would have been hard to combat.
"The main factor was the wind, its speed and its direction," said the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Greece director of Dimitris Karavellas.
Reuters
Please sign in or register to comment.