Greek coast wildfire death toll climbs to at least 80

Athens — The death toll from a fire which ripped through a Greek coastal town stood at 80 on Wednesday, with dozens of people unaccounted for as forensic experts tried to identify victims who were burnt alive.

With most of the corpses badly charred, identification of the dead will be challenging, experts said, meaning no fast closure in sight for relatives.

Hundreds of people were trapped in the eastern resort of Mati on Monday night as flames whipped around them. Many jumped into the sea to survive, but others died from suffocation either in their cars or trapped on the edge of steep cliffs.

The Greek fire brigade said the death of a survivor in hospital had brought the toll up to 80. The service was also receiving dozens of calls reporting missing persons, but it was unclear if some of them were among those found dead, a representative of the fire brigade said.

With many bodies burnt beyond recognition, Greek coroners began the grim task of trying to identify the victims of the wildfires, having to rely on DNA or dental records as panic over missing people mounted among relatives.

"Work has started on identifying the victims of the wildfires but the majority of the bodies are totally charred," Grigoris Leon, head of the Hellenic Society of Forensic Medicine, said.

The post-mortems and identification procedures are taking place at a morgue at Shisto, west of Athens. Leon said this will involve team work by coroners, forensic dentistry experts and the police’s forensic service.

Post-mortems to determine the cause of death are mandatory by Greek law.

Rescue teams combed through the area and the sea on Wednesday, trying to locate anything that could offer clarity on the missing, who are thought to number about 40.

"It was a really terrible situation here," said Finnish tourist Jaakob Makinen. "We had to run away from the hotel, we ran through the beach, along the beach and then we were caught by fire, so kind of surrounded, we had to go into the water," he said. He and others spent several hours in the water.

It was unclear what caused the fire, which spread rapidly through Mati, a maze of narrow streets and dense forest. But some suggested that the sheer force of winds, thick pine, fire and panic were a deadly combination making any evacuation plan futile.

"You can’t leave. My house was up in flames in two minutes," Elias Psinakis, the mayor of Marathon, told Greece’s SKAI TV.

