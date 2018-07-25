World / Europe

Europe adopts new mental health tests for pilots after the Germanwings crash

In 2015, a mentally ill Germanwings pilot crashed a jet, killing 150 people; now, European pilots are to have mental health assessments before they start work

25 July 2018 - 17:05 Victoria Bryan
Debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 that crashed in the French Alps. Picture: EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 that crashed in the French Alps. Picture: EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Berlin — Three years after the Germanwings crash in which a pilot deliberately flew a jet into a mountainside, the European Commission has adopted new rules on pilot mental health requiring airlines, for the first time, to carry out a psychological assessment of pilots before they hire them.

Investigators have concluded that pilot Andreas Lubitz locked the captain out of the cockpit and deliberately flew the Germanwings A320 jet into a French mountainside on March 24 2015 on a flight from Barcelona to Düsseldorf, killing all 150 people on board.

Prosecutors have said Lubitz was suffering from a mental disorder with psychotic symptoms that led to suicidal thoughts, but he had concealed his illness from his employer, part of the Lufthansa group.

The new rules look to prevent a similar tragedy by providing all pilots with access to a support programme in case of mental health problems and by making European airlines perform a psychological assessment of pilots before they start work. Pilots are already subject to annual medical checks but these have not routinely included a full mental health assessment.

Random alcohol testing for all European airlines and those foreign carriers that fly into the EU will become mandatory, while flight and cabin crew will also face more testing for psycho-active substances.

The rules are based on safety recommendations made by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). "With these rules, Europe introduces the right tools to safeguard the mental fitness of air crew," EASA executive director Patrick Ky said in a statement.

Airlines and EU member states now have a two-year transition period in which to implement the new rules.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
China warns trade frictions with US means ...
World
2.
Trump hammers China for targeting US farmers in ...
World
3.
Europe adopts new mental health tests for pilots ...
World / Europe
4.
Arctic Circle reaches 30°C as freakish ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Aircraft in Pretoria crash was a 1954 Convair 340, recently acquired by a Dutch ...
National

Charter plane crashes near Wonderboom airport north of Pretoria
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.