World / Europe

NATO DEFENCE

Montenegro ignores barb after Trump calls it very aggressive

20 July 2018 - 05:06 Agency Staff
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Belgrade — Montenegro, which was branded by US President Donald Trump as a "very aggressive" North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) state that could drag the planet into the Third World War, shrugged off the barb, saying it was nothing new.

Trump’s jab against the newest entrant to Nato has further fanned international uproar over his trip to Europe, where he clashed with the US’s closest allies before holding a closed-door meeting with Russia President Vladimir Putin.

Montenegro has taken centre stage in the struggle for influence between Russia and western nations in former communist eastern Europe. In 2016, it accused Putin’s government of staging a failed coup aimed at preventing its Nato membership a year later.

Despite sending troops from its 2,000-strong military to support the US-led mission in Afghanistan, the tiny Balkan state has suffered slights at the hand of Trump including when he shoved aside Prime Minister Dusko Markovic at a Nato meeting in 2017.

Then, as now, Markovic played down Trump’s actions. "Let’s leave Trump alone," Markovic told an MP who asked him during a parliamentary session on Wednesday whether the country should worry about the US commitment to its defence. "He’s said it before, and this isn’t the first time."

The cabinet said that Montenegro was "proud of its history and traditional and peaceful politics" and that it was "the only state in which war didn’t rage during the disintegration of the former Yugoslavia".

When asked by Fox News on Tuesday whether US troops should defend the country of 620,000 people from attack as required under article 5 of the Nato treaty, Trump said he had "asked the same question".

Those and earlier comments in which Trump has doubted the viability of the 29-nation military alliance have rattled smaller members that hail from the former eastern bloc as they battle what they say are increasingly antagonistic actions from Russia. The Kremlin denies the allegations and says Nato and the EU are trying to encircle Russia by expanding into its Cold War stomping grounds.

But tension remains after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, whose government says Moscow continues to send cash, weapons and troops to fuel a separatist conflict that has killed more than 10,000 people.

Russia has also vociferously objected to Nato’s invitation in July to Macedonia to start entry talks, with its envoy to the EU warning against making "mistakes that have consequences".

Officials in the Balkan state have monitored efforts by Russia to provoke unrest as part of a region-wide effort to stop the expansion, according to a report from the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

To the north, Poland and former Soviet republics Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania are boosting defence spending and have received Nato troops to deter any potential Russian aggression.

Bloomberg

