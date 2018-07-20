World / Europe

ASYLUM SEEKERS

EU turns up heat on Hungary for its anti-migration law

The move will further sour Brussels's relations with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

20 July 2018 - 05:00
A migrant walks next to a European Union sign. The European Union's migration chief Dimitris Avromopoulos rebuked Hungary on Thursday for its tough handling of a flood of refugees as asylum seekers. Picture: REUTERS/ANTONIO BRONIC
A migrant walks next to a European Union sign. The European Union's migration chief Dimitris Avromopoulos rebuked Hungary on Thursday for its tough handling of a flood of refugees as asylum seekers. Picture: REUTERS/ANTONIO BRONIC

The European Commission on Thursday stepped up a legal battle with Hungary over EU migration rules and denounced as illegal its "Stop Soros" law, which criminalises support for asylum seekers.

The move will further sour Brussels’s relations with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been one of the strongest opponents of EU decisions for greater co-operation among member states to handle the migration crisis.

The EU executive said in a statement that it had referred Hungary to the EU Court of Justice "for noncompliance of its asylum and return legislation with EU law".

Two EU legal requests went unheeded. This is the third step of a legal procedure that could ultimately lead to financial sanctions on Budapest if the court confirms the commission’s line.

Brussels says the Hungarian authorities have failed to provide effective access to asylum procedures for migrants. Asylum seekers are also held in "transit centres" for more than the maximum stay of four weeks allowed under EU rules, it said.

4 Weeks

 The most asylum seekers are allowed to be held in transit centres

"The commission considers that the indefinite detention of asylum seekers in transit zones without respecting the applicable procedural guarantees is in breach of EU rules," it said.

Budapest is also in breach of EU rules that require certain guarantees for migrants who are sent back to their countries of origin or transit. Under the Hungarian legislation, "migrants risk being returned without the appropriate safeguards", the commission said.

The commission also chided Hungary over a law that introduces criminal sanctions for organisations providing assistance to migrants for their asylum and residence applications.

The law, labelled "Stop Soros" because it hits nongovernmental organisations supported by the US billionaire George Soros, has already been criticised by European rights bodies. The commission decided to open an infringement procedure against Hungary, saying the new rules curtailed asylum applicants’ right to turn to national, international and nongovernmental organisations for help.

The "Stop Soros" bill also introduces new criteria to submit asylum applications which are not in line with EU rules as they limit asylum seekers’ rights, the commission said.

Reuters

