Macron under fire after aide caught beating a protester gets a slap on the wrist

The French leader suspends an aide caught on camera striking a protester, but critics say he must refer the incident to the police

19 July 2018 - 18:01 Agency Staff
French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: REUTERS
Paris — French President Emmanuel Macron came under fire on Thursday after his office suspended one of his aides who was caught on camera striking a protester, but did not inform law enforcement authorities.

Critics said the incident reinforced perceptions of a leader out of touch with ordinary people in France, coming on the heels of controversies over government spending on official crockery, a swimming pool built at a presidential retreat, and cutting remarks by Macron about the costs of welfare.

A video from a May Day rally released by Le Monde newspaper showed a man wearing a police helmet and identification tag dragging a woman away and then striking a demonstrator.

He was later recognised as a member of the French presidency staff.

"The staff member, Alexandre Benalla, had been given permission to witness the demonstrations only as an observer," presidential spokesman Bruno Roger-Petit said in a hastily arranged video statement.

"Clearly, he went beyond this…. He was summoned by the president’s chief of staff and given a 15-day suspension. This came as punishment for unacceptable behaviour."

The Paris prosecutor, who was unaware of the matter before Thursday, launched a preliminary probe against Benalla on suspicion of violence, usurping the function of a police officer and using signs reserved for public authorities.

The presidency’s handling of the matter was condemned by opposition parties, which argued that not only was the punishment too lenient but that the incident should have promptly been referred to judicial authorities.

"This video is shocking. Today we have the feeling that in Macron’s entourage one is above the law," Laurent Wauquiez, president of the conservative Republicains, said.

Far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon said: "If we accept that anybody can be a policeman alongside the police then we no longer have the rule of law. This man is the eyes and ears of the prince [Macron]."

Labour unions hold demonstrations every year on May 1 in France and clashes with police are not uncommon.

After the 15-day suspension, Benalla was brought back into the president’s immediate entourage. He appears in multiple Reuters photos alongside Macron at public events. Benalla also helped organise the festivities for the France World Cup soccer team this week.

Reuters

