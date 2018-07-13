Trump arrives in ‘hot spot’ Britain amid planned protests

May is trying to unify her deeply divided Conservative Party behind her Brexit plans with some of her own parliamentarians openly speaking of a leadership challenge. While she hopes the Trump visit will focus on trade and strengthening security ties, it is likely to be heavy on rhetoric about the transatlantic "special relationship" and short on specifics such as any details of a post-Brexit trade deal.

Many Britons are opposed to Trump’s trip, which is not the full state visit he was originally promised with the pomp and ceremony that entails.

A YouGov poll showed on Wednesday 77% of respondents had an unfavourable opinion of the president and 50% thought his visit should go ahead.

"I think they like me a lot in the UK," Trump said in Brussels. "I think they agree with me on immigration. I’m very strong on immigration," he said.

Nick Hurd, Britain’s Policing Minister, told parliament police expected more than 100 protests across the country, including two large demonstrations in London on Friday, and robust and proportionate plans were in place.

A fence has been erected around the US ambassador’s central London residence where Trump was due to spend Thursday night.

The embassy has sent out an alert warning Americans in London to keep a low profile in case protests turn violent.

More than 60,000 people have signed up to demonstrate in London on Friday when protesters intend to fly a large balloon over parliament portraying Trump as an orange snarling baby.

The two leaders will hold talks on Friday at Chequers, the prime minister’s official country residence. These will focus on relations with Russia, trade, Brexit and the Middle East.

Later, Trump will go to Windsor Castle for tea with Queen Elizabeth.

Reuters