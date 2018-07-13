Despite earlier attack on May, Trump says US-UK relationship is ‘very, very strong’

Chequers — After publicly criticising British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy, US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the relationship was "very, very strong".

Trump directly criticised May’s plans to leave the EU in an interview with The Sun newspaper, saying it had probably killed off any hope of a US-British trade deal after she failed to take his advice on how to negotiate.

Trump, sitting next to May at her official country residence at Chequers on Friday, said we "really have a very good relationship", and would discuss trade, the military and other matters over lunch.

Asked by a US reporter if he regretted his comments to The Sun, Trump looked away, shook his head and pointed at the reporter.

When asked if they had discussed the interview, May said: "We’ve got a lot to discuss."

She said they would talk about the so-called special relationship between the US and UK as well as the real opportunities for a trade deal.

Earlier the UK government moved to limit the damage from Trump’s outspoken attack on May.

Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan sought to talk down the differences, insisting that the president’s visit was "most definitely" a success so far, while rejecting his warning that May’s Brexit plan to keep close ties with the EU would torpedo a US trade deal.

‘Controversialist’

"Donald Trump is in many ways a controversialist, that’s his style," Duncan told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday. "I don’t think we see it as rude."

Trump’s comments in The Sun, controlled by Rupert Murdoch, a political ally of the president, appeared after May had hosted Trump at a black-tie dinner at Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill. The president also praised Boris Johnson, who quit May’s Cabinet in protest at her Brexit plan on Monday, saying he would make a "great" leader.

On Friday Trump will have tea with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, who he described as "a tremendous woman".

May wants to impress Trump and use his three-day visit to the UK to push for a trade deal. But even before he arrived, the president attacked May’s Brexit plan, said the country was in "somewhat turmoil" and that meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin next week — the British premier’s geopolitical enemy — would be easier than meeting her.

Trump previously seemed well disposed to the idea of a UK trade deal, tweeting a year ago that it could be "very big and exciting" for jobs.

But in The Sun interview, he criticised May for the way she handled negotiations with the EU, saying "she didn’t listen to me". The deal she was pursuing "is not what the people voted on" and will affect trade with the US "in a negative way," he said.

In contrast, he praised Johnson, who resigned as May’s foreign secretary on Monday and who Trump said he would like to meet during his time in Britain.

‘Right attitude’

"I think he’s got what it takes and I think he has got the right attitude to be a great prime minister," he said.

Johnson and David Davis, the cabinet secretary in charge of negotiating the separation from the EU, quit days after May announced a Brexit deal that was forged at Chequers, the prime minister’s country house.

The prime minister’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Trump’s interview when contacted early Friday morning.

But Duncan insisted that the mood during the Blenheim Palace dinner was "fantastically positive" — especially during discussions of US-UK trade ties.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond also sought to play down Trump’s remarks, telling reporters in Brussels that the president had not yet had the chance to discuss May’s new Brexit plan, which he pointed out was published on Thursday. He said there were "big opportunities for increasing trade and investment between the UK and the US".

‘Good person’

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said early on Friday that "the president likes and respects Prime Minister May very much. As he said in his interview with The Sun, she is a very good person and he never said anything bad about her."

No deal with the US can be signed until after next March 29, when the UK is to formally leave the EU. Free-trade agreements typically take years to conclude and any accord is likely to include hard negotiations over tariffs in industries such as automotive and agriculture, including chlorinated chicken and genetically modified crops.

Despite the pomp around Trump’s trip, it is not an official state visit and the president will largely avoid the London area where tens of thousands of Britons — joined by activists from across Europe — are planning a "carnival of resistance" against Trump and his policies.

Leo Murray, an activist, raised money to pay for Trump Baby, a 6m-high helium-filled caricature of the president, to fly over London.