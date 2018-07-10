Theresa May appoints close ally Jeremy Hunt as new foreign secretary

Hunt told LBC Radio in October 2017, however, that he had changed his mind on the issue, in part because of what he said was disappointing "arrogance" in the EU’s behaviour during negotiations.

In June, Hunt said it was inappropriate for businesses like Airbus to issue warnings about moving jobs because of Brexit and that they should instead be getting behind May in her push for a good deal on leaving the EU.

"Huge honour to be appointed foreign secretary at this critical moment in our country’s history," he said in a tweet after his appointment.

"Time to back our PM to get a great Brexit deal — it’s now or never..."

Hunt had served as health minister for more than five-and-a-half years, the longest term of any in the history of the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), weathering doctors’ strikes, public discontent with funding levels and other challenges.

Hunt said it was a "massive wrench" for him to leave the department. "I know some staff haven’t found me the easiest Health Sec," he said.

Matt Hancock replaced Hunt as health secretary, while Attorney-General Jeremy Wright was appointed as minister of digital culture, media and sport, Hancock’s old job.

May’s office said Geoffrey Cox would be the new attorney-general.

Reuters