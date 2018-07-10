World / Europe

Theresa May appoints close ally Jeremy Hunt as new foreign secretary

10 July 2018 - 09:50 Alistair Smout
Newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrives at the Foreign Office in central London on July 9 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrives at the Foreign Office in central London on July 9 2018. Picture: REUTERS

London — British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Jeremy Hunt as foreign minister on Monday after predecessor Boris Johnson resigned in protest at the government’s plans for a close trading relationship with the EU.

The appointment of Hunt, the long-serving health minister, sees a close May ally replace the maverick Johnson, and could alter the Brexit balance of May’s top ministerial team.

While Johnson was one of the most high-profile Brexit campaigners, Hunt backed "Remain" during the 2016 referendum campaign.

BORIS JOHNSON: Why I am resigning - full text of letter to Theresa May

'We are truly headed for the status of colony - and many will struggle to see the economic or political advantages of that particular arrangement'
World
4 hours ago

Hunt told LBC Radio in October 2017, however, that he had changed his mind on the issue, in part because of what he said was disappointing "arrogance" in the EU’s behaviour during negotiations.

In June, Hunt said it was inappropriate for businesses like Airbus to issue warnings about moving jobs because of Brexit and that they should instead be getting behind May in her push for a good deal on leaving the EU.

"Huge honour to be appointed foreign secretary at this critical moment in our country’s history," he said in a tweet after his appointment.

"Time to back our PM to get a great Brexit deal — it’s now or never..."

Hunt had served as health minister for more than five-and-a-half years, the longest term of any in the history of the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), weathering doctors’ strikes, public discontent with funding levels and other challenges.

Hunt said it was a "massive wrench" for him to leave the department. "I know some staff haven’t found me the easiest Health Sec," he said.

Matt Hancock replaced Hunt as health secretary, while Attorney-General Jeremy Wright was appointed as minister of digital culture, media and sport, Hancock’s old job.

May’s office said Geoffrey Cox would be the new attorney-general.

Reuters

WATCH: Can Theresa May weather Brexit turmoil?

LCG senior market analyst Jasper Lawler talks to Business Day TV about Britain’s muddled exit from the EU
World
4 hours ago

Theresa May appoints new Brexit secretary after David Davis quits

Dominic Raab is a Brexit campaigner who has advocated being flexible in negotiations on leaving the EU
World
1 day ago

THERESE RAPHAEL: Theresa May is fighting for her political life after Boris exit

His departure, together with that of Brexit secretary David Davis, raises the risk she will now face a challenge to her leadership
World
5 hours ago

