EU will not let Donald Trump derail its climate efforts

While the new European strategy won’t propose changing the bloc’s 2030 goal, it will set milestones for the following decades that could be turned into binding targets later on.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the EU will host a high-level conference in Brussels to consult companies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and researchers on the upcoming road map.

"It is now time to look at the longer-term perspective and to set out a strategy for where EU climate policy is heading by 2050," climate and energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said on Thursday.

"The clean energy transition will be key and achieving our climate objectives will require contributions from every part of the economy and society."

For the EU, which wants to lead by example, the long-term strategy will be a political tool to demand more at the next United Nations (UN) talks that start in December in Katowice, Poland.

Envoys from more than 190 countries will aim to iron out a rule book to implement the Paris deal and its mechanisms to step up carbon reductions worldwide.

"We have a reasonable chance of persuading the other large emitters in the developed and emerging world to follow us," Petriccione said.

"The only way to persuade them is to be successful. The only example people want to follow is success."

Europe cut its greenhouse-gas discharges by 23% by 2016 compared with 1990 levels and is on track to beat its 2020 target of lowering them by a fifth.

The price on carbon in its flagship cap-and-trade programme, which puts emissions limits on almost 12,000 facilities owned by manufacturers and power producers, more than doubled in the past two years to around €16 a metric ton after an overhaul that alleviated a glut of permits.

As part of a push for more ambition at the UN climate talks in December, the EU might toughen its contribution to the Paris Agreement and submit a stricter goal of "slightly more than 45%" by 2030.

Deeper reductions will be possible after policy makers agreed to pursue stricter energy efficiency and renewables goals for 2030, Canete said last month.

To ensure its fight against climate change and shift to sustainable economy are effective, Europe must embrace a new approach to energy, going beyond incorporating renewables into the grid, Petriccione said.

As part of the transformation, the EU should also embrace new clean sources of energy, such as hydrogen, he said.

"It’s perfectly conceivable to diversify our sources of energy not only to replace fossil fuels but also according to what you actually want to do with the energy," he said.

"A power plant that feeds the electric grid of a large city is a monster. A power plant that feeds a steel plant is a monster. You don’t need to get energy from a monster to feed your house. This gives you a lot more options."

Bloomberg