Could Brexit be called off? Donald Tusk raises the idea

09 July 2018 - 17:24 Robert-Jan Bartunek and Alastair Macdonald
The Union Jack and the European Union flags. Picture: REUTERS/JON NAZCA
The Union Jack and the European Union flags. Picture: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

Brussels— European Council president Donald Tusk raised the idea that Brexit might be called off in a tweet on Monday, after Boris Johnson, a campaigner for the UK to leave the EU, resigned as foreign secretary.

Echoing a comment he made to reporters after the earlier resignation of Brexit secretary David Davis, Tusk tweeted: "Politicians come and go but the problems they have created for people remain. I can only regret that the idea of Brexit has not left with Davis and Johnson. But … who knows?"

Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, is overseeing the negotiations with London on its departure and has been highly critical of Brexit. He has said in the past that Britons would be welcome to change their minds and stay in the EU.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Tusk said: "The mess caused by Brexit is the biggest problem in the history of the EU-UK relations and it is still very far from being solved, with or without Mr Davis.

"Unfortunately, the idea of Brexit has not left together with David Davis."

