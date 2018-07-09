World / Europe

Boris Johnson quits UK government, throwing Tories into turmoil

The foreign secretary’s resignation on Monday sends a strong message to those who voted for Brexit in 2016 that their decision is being betrayed

09 July 2018 - 16:33 Emma Ross-Thomas
Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

London — Boris Johnson resigned from the UK’s government, tipping Prime Minister Theresa May deeper into crisis and increasing chances that she will face a leadership challenge over her Brexit policy.

Johnson, who served as foreign secretary, was the face of the Brexit campaign. His exit sends a strong message to those who voted to leave the EU in a 2016 referendum that their decision is being betrayed. It is also just hours since Brexit secretary David Davis quit as a protest against May’s efforts to keep the UK closely bound to the EU after the split, due in March.

Resignations traditionally unleash leadership challenges in the UK. Davis’s prompted pro-Brexit legislators to demand May rip up her proposals, but they did not call for her to go. That is partly because they cannot be sure they have the numbers needed to be sure of defeating her. But Johnson’s exit could embolden others.

Hardline Brexit backers in the Conservative Party were meeting on Monday afternoon to decide on their strategy. May’s decision to brief labour legislators on her Brexit plan, an apparent effort to try to count on opposition votes if her own side lets her down, has infuriated eurosceptic Tories.

