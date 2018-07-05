Major UK manufacturers preparing for no-deal, worst-case scenario Brexit

PULL QUOTE: Businesses want there to be as much regulatory alignment with the EU as possible, so they don’t have to create products to two sets of specifications, which would be ‘uneconomic’

London — The British government is putting its industrial base at risk by failing to deliver a roadmap to its future economic relationship with the EU, according to the chief of the country’s main manufacturing lobby group.

As Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) became the latest industrial giant to warn the government against bungling Britain’s departure from the EU, Stephen Phipson, CEO of EEF manufacturers’ association, said the UK’s biggest manufacturers are all preparing for a no-deal Brexit that leads to increased bureaucracy and border delays.

"People are starting to plan for the worst-case scenario," Phipson said in an interview late on Wednesday. "Just about everyone I’ve spoken to is starting to now go through this process."

The remarks ramp up the pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to unify her warring cabinet and devise a negotiating position that can advance stalled talks in Brussels. May convened a cabinet meeting on Friday at her Chequers country retreat to take another stab at agreeing to a proposal on trade with the EU. The UK is due to officially leave the bloc in March 2019.

Investment woes

Get it wrong, the message from manufacturers is, and Britain will haemorrhage jobs and investment.

A bad deal would jeopardise as much as £80bn of spending over the next five years, JLR CEO Ralf Speth said late on Wednesday. Extra costs and parts-delivery delays due to new trade barriers would cut profit by £1.2bn a year, according to the vehicle maker. Industry-wide, the figure would top £4.5bn, according to automotive consultancy Auto Analysis.

Until now, large manufacturers have limited their pronouncements on Brexit, and the recent spate of warnings shows patience is wearing thin, according to Phipson.