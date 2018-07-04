May calls for cabinet unity over Brexit before meeting

London — Prime Minister Theresa May has called on her Conservative Party to "stand together" over Brexit, days before a crunch meeting she hopes will overcome bitter rifts over how Britain should leave the EU.

Britain’s exit from the bloc will mark its biggest trading and foreign policy shift in almost half a century. But May has struggled to unite her cabinet and party — or parliament and the public — around a plan, often reluctant to spell out her approach for fear of angering one faction or another.

With the clock ticking towards a March departure date and passions running high, May needs to thrash out a deal with her ministers on a future customs arrangement with the EU.

The meeting at her country residence, Chequers, scheduled for Friday is expected to run well into the evening.

It is unclear what May will present to her cabinet, but those wanting a "clean break" with the EU fear she will try to force them into a compromise on customs that will keep Britain firmly in the bloc’s sphere, as desired by some companies and several members of her cabinet.

At a meeting of her top ministers on Tuesday, May said she "looked forward to the full discussion which will take place at Chequers on Friday, when decisions will be taken on the future partnership the UK is seeking with the EU".

But just hours before, May appealed to her party at a Conservative fundraising event not to allow the scale of the Brexit challenge to "overwhelm us".

"The stakes are high. Perhaps higher than we have ever known in our political lifetimes. We each have a choice to make," she said at the fundraiser on Monday, according to her office.

"Will we come together and stand together as a party, as a government and as a country? … Or will we be divided and allow the scale of the challenge, the complexity of the questions to overwhelm us?"