Greece can stand on its own feet now, says European commissioner

Visits from the EU-IMF-European Central Bank troika are a thing of the past, Pierre Moscovici tells Greek legislators

03 July 2018 - 13:18 Lefteris Papadimas
European economic and financial affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici, right, speaks with Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos during a parliamentary committee meeting in Athens on July 3 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Athens — Greece has turned a page and can stand on its own without financial help, European commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday on his first visit to Athens since European lenders agreed to grant the country further debt relief.

Greece has signed up to three international bail-outs since 2010, when its debt crisis broke out, in exchange for unpopular reforms and painful austerity. The third programme expires on August 20.

"Greece can now stand on its own two feet," Moscovici, who is economic and financial affairs commissioner, told the Greek parliament. "The time has come for Greece to be a normal country."

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras wants Greece to rely on debt markets for its financing needs without any more external support, although some economists have said it would be wise to secure a precautionary credit line from the European Union or International Monetary Fund.

The "troika" of mission chiefs from the EU, European Central Bank and IMF will no longer visit Athens to review its bail-out progress, a process which many Greeks saw as evidence that the country had lost part of its sovereignty during the crisis.

"The troika will not return here," Moscovici said to legislators’ applause. "We’ll write a new chapter together," he said, adding that Europe would stand by Greece in the post-bail-out period.

Moscovici, who earlier met Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, said the debt relief measures agreed last month were the best the European lenders had to offer. He told reporters that Greece was finished with bail-outs.

"There is no more programme for Greece. There won’t be any more programmes for Greece," he said.

Greece has agreed to implement more pension cuts and tax increases in 2019-20 after the end of the bail-out.

Asked whether the legislated pension cuts could be reversed, Moscovici said: "Commitments must be respected."

Reuters

Joblessness in eurozone at nine-year low

The highest rate is in Greece with 20.1%, followed by crisis-hit Spain at 15.8%
23 hours ago

Greece’s long-term debt prospects are uncertain, says IMF

The International Monetary Fund, to which the country owes about €10bn, says ‘there are significant risks on the horizon’
3 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: Donald Trump is doing Europe a favour

Brexit has shown how external pressures can unite the 27, even as internal differences threaten to tear them apart, writes Gideon Rachman
4 hours ago

Angela Merkel is against the ropes over migration to Germany and the EU

The German Chancellor makes an impassioned plea in parliament, insisting the migration issues of 2015 are over, but her coalition detractors are not ...
5 days ago

