World / Europe

Joblessness in eurozone at nine-year low

02 July 2018 - 16:42 Agency Staff
Euro sign in front of the European Central Bank building in Frankfurt, Germany. Picture: ISTOCK
Euro sign in front of the European Central Bank building in Frankfurt, Germany. Picture: ISTOCK

Brussels — Unemployment in the eurozone fell in May, data showed on Monday, as joblessness in Europe continued its slow but steady fall towards pre-crisis levels.

Eurostat said the jobless rate in the single-currency area fell to 8.4% in May, a nine-year low and down from 8.5% a month before.

This was better than a forecast by analysts surveyed by financial services provider Factset, who were expecting 8.5%.

Unemployment in the eurozone has been falling steadily since it fell below the symbolic threshold of 10.0% in September 2016. However, it is still higher than the average rate before the financial crisis, when it stood at 7.5%.

At the worst of the debt crisis in 2013, unemployment reached a record 12.1% in the euro area.

Among the 19 single-currency countries, the lowest unemployment rates in May were recorded in Germany at 3.4%, according to Eurostat.

The highest rate was recorded in Greece with 20.1% in March, the latest available figure. Crisis-hit Spain’s rate was at 15.8%.

In the 28 countries of the EU, the unemployment rate stood at 7% in May, stable compared with April 2018, Eurostat said.

AFP

Eurozone inflation rises past ECB target on energy and food costs

Surging energy prices push price growth above the European Central Bank’s target
World
3 days ago

Global trade risks threaten emerging markets after worst quarter since 2015

A dark quarter for emerging-market bulls is nearing an end, and it's not clear whether things will get much brighter down the road, especially in the ...
Business
1 day ago

Sobering factory surveys and political antics suck world shares lower

There was no let-up for bruised investors, after the worst first half since 2010 — but US and German bonds are attracting a lot of safe-haven buying
Markets
5 hours ago

Greece’s long-term debt prospects are uncertain, says IMF

The International Monetary Fund, to which the country owes about €10bn, says ‘there are significant risks on the horizon’
World
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Trump spends the weekend at his golf resort ...
World / Americas
2.
Multibillion-dollar scandal forces Malaysia to ...
World / Asia
3.
Joblessness in eurozone at nine-year low
World / Europe
4.
Civil groups in Malawi call for Peter Mutharika ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.