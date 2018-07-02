Barclays shifts jobs to EU as Brexit nears

A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment.

About 5,000 finance jobs will move out of Britain or be created overseas by March 2019 due to Brexit, firms employing the bulk of UK-based workers in international finance told Reuters earlier in 2018.

Britain and the EU have secured a "standstill" transition deal lasting from the day of Brexit to the end of 2020, but it is not due to be ratified until October as part of a broader settlement, meaning it has no legal certainty until then. Bankers said that left them with no choice but to press on with transferring jobs to the continent.

Paris, Frankfurt and Dublin have emerged as the main beneficiaries of Brexit job moves, with most banks opting to transfer the bulk of affected roles to a European base in one of the three and then adding a smaller number in other hubs.

Barclays has begun discussing the process of shifting the jobs to Frankfurt with affec-ted staff internally, the source said, with most of the positions likely to be filled by new hires rather than transfers.

The first half of 2018 saw Britain’s financial job market shrink by 6%, while Germany’s expanded by the same amount, data from job search platform Joblift showed.

Reuters