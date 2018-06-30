It’s all about the votes, stupid: why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Democrat victory matters

And they are very, very, very likely to succeed.

There is no silver lining for liberals. But there is also no cause for panic or despair, as an expert in difficult things, Representative John Lewis, pointed out. This moment is the result of Democratic lethargy in 2014, when Republicans won the Senate, and in 2016, when Trump won the White House. You can blame James Comey, or the mindless leftbots who voted for Jill Stein for president, if you want. And you may well be correct. But it came down to voting then, and it will come down to voting this time, too.

As it happens, the power of voting was vividly on display this week. It launched a 28-year-old neophyte in New York City, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on a trajectory to the House of Representatives.

Why does this matter? Not because Ocasio-Cortez defeated a Democratic powerhouse. It matters because her victory signals to young people across the country — especially a rising generation of nonwhite young people, especially women — that when you invest energy, intelligence and passion in the Democratic Party, you can access power. You can build something valuable.

As the old and white wage a multi-front campaign to cling to power, that’s arguably as important as any message Democrats can send about abortion, health care or Trump’s uncanny execution of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy.

Democrats are a minority of Congress but they are a working majority of the electorate. Trump, who won a freakish election with only 46% of the vote, remains highly unpopular. He has used his time in office to make a daily display of aggression toward the growing cosmopolitan part of America.