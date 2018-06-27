Bank of England travel and ‘summer party’ costs called ‘unconscionable’

London — Flight costs amounting to £11,000 and more than £400 in taxi bills have been cited as evidence that the Bank of England (BOE) needs to review its spending and not undermine public trust.

Simon Clarke, a Conservative Party lawmaker, said the figures had "disturbing echoes" of a scandal that rocked UK Parliament in 2009. The BOE said in a statement later that the figures cited were aggregated in its documents and covered two trips and six taxi journeys.

The questions from Clarke related to travel expenses submitted by external financial policy committee members Anil Kashyap and Donald Kohn totaling £390,000 over the past two-and-a-half years. At the appointment hearing for the new chair of the BOE’s court of directors on Tuesday, Clarke also listed the costs of the central bank’s summer party and sports ground.

He said his constituents would be "gobsmacked" at the amount of money spent by the American economists on flights and cars to attend meetings in London. The court head Bradley Fried said that the BOE’s policy is to fly business class and he would investigate and report back to lawmakers.