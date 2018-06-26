Ukraine says Russian hackers getting ready for a large, co-ordinated strike

Some attacks coincided with major Ukrainian holidays and Demedyuk said another strike could be launched on Thursday — Constitution Day — or on Independence Day in August. On June 27 2017, the country was hit by a massive strike known as "NotPetya", which knocked out Ukrainian IT systems before spreading around the world. The US and Britain joined Ukraine in blaming Russia for the attack.

Demedyuk said the scale of the latest detected preparations was the same as NotPetya. "This is support on a government level — very expensive and very synchronised. Without the help of government bodies it would not be possible. We’re talking now about the Russian Federation," he said. "Everything we’re seeing, everything we’ve intercepted in this period — 99% of the traces come from Russia."

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ukraine is better prepared to withstand such attacks thanks to co-operation with foreign allies since the NotPetya strike, Demedyuk said. Ukraine has received support from the US, Britain and Nato, among others, to beef up its cyber-defences.

However, Demedyuk said some Ukrainian companies had not bothered to clean their computers after NotPetya struck, leaving machines still infected by the virus and vulnerable to being used for another attack.

"We are sounding the alarm to remind people — come to your senses, check your equipment," he said. "It’s better to be on the safe side than clean up a mess like last time."

He also appealed to global companies who were hit by NotPetya, including US and European firms in Ukraine, to share details of their investigations and steps to localise the hack. "They have a huge amount of very interesting evidence, which they store themselves. We would like it if they weren’t scared and approached us."

