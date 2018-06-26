Plan to hike pension age knocks Vladimir Putin’s ratings

Moscow — More than four years since Vladimir Putin’s popularity shot to record highs after his annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea, support for the Russian president has fallen right back on an unpopular plan to raise the pension age.

Confidence among Russians in Putin declined to 42% in mid-June from 45% a week earlier, the lowest level since December 2013, according to state-run polling company VTsIOM. It said Putin’s approval rating fell from 77% to 72%, the worst result since March 2014, the month he signed an order absorbing Crimea into Russia. A separate poll by the Public Opinion Foundation showed a similar drop.

The slump in the president’s popularity may be the first indicator of discontent with the plan to raise the pension age that the Russian government suddenly announced on June 14, the opening day of the World Cup hosted by Russia for the first time. After resisting the measure for a decade, the government declared it wants to increase the retirement age for men to 65 from 60 by 2028 and for women to 63 from 55 by 2034.

Added to a spike in fuel prices in May provoked by tax changes, ratings for both Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev dived, even as the national football team’s stylish 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the World Cup’s first game sparked a wave of patriotic fervour among Russians.

"Putin’s Teflon has cracked a bit, but not completely," said Grigory Kertman, senior analyst at the Public Opinion Foundation, a polling company that advises the Kremlin.

"The World Cup probably had the opposite effect. If someone thought during the championship it would be easier to digest, that person doesn’t understand human psychology."

The foundation’s poll found that the Russian leader’s rating dropped to 54% from 62% in a week. "Increasing the pension age is a fundamentally unpopular measure, and usually it’s done in a less harsh manner," Kertman said.

Putin will be forced to make "serious concessions" if he sees the public mood hardening and the risk of mass protests, said Alexei Makarkin, deputy director of the Moscow-based Center for Political Technologies.

Bloomberg