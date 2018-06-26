Heathrow’s Spanish manager to move holdings to Amsterdam due to Brexit

Madrid — Spanish infrastructure giant Ferrovial, which manages London’s Heathrow airport, said on Tuesday that it will move its international holdings from Britain to Amsterdam because of Brexit. "The reason for the move is to maintain these holdings under the umbrella of the EU’s legislation," a Ferrovial spokesperson told AFP, confirming Spanish media reports.

Ferrovial has four international holdings based in Oxford: airports division Ferrovial Aeropuertos Internacional; construction division Agroman International; toll-road division Cintra Global; and infrastructure division Ferrovial Services International.

The rest of the company’s operations in Britain will "remain exactly the same", the spokesperson said, adding the move of the international holdings to the Netherlands was "underway".

In Britain, Ferrovial manages airports in Glasgow and Aberdeen in Scotland, as well as Southampton airport in southern England, in addition to Heathrow.

Ferrovial’s announcement comes a day after Britain’s parliament approved the construction of a third runway at Heathrow airport for an estimated cost of £14bn. More than 75-million passengers pass through Heathrow each year, making it Europe’s busiest airport.

Ferrovial’s announcement highlights the concerns which multinational firms have over the impact Britain’s looming exit from the EU will have on their operations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is about to enter into the next round of negotiations with EU counterparts, but her team has still to define exactly what it wants from Britain’s future relationship with the continent, particularly in the area of customs regulation.

Several financial companies have warned for months that they would move some activities from Britian to continental Europe because of Brexit. Aviation giant Airbus and German vehicle maker BMW have warned they could pull out of Britain if it leaves the EU without a deal.

AFP