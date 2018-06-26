Brexit fears halve new investment in British car industry

London — Uncertainty over Brexit has halved new investment in the British car industry and Prime Minister Theresa May should change tack to keep the world’s fifth largest economy in the EU’s customs union, the country’s main car lobby group said.

Public announcements of fresh investments into new plant, machinery, models and model development fell to £347.3m between January and June 21, down from £647.4m in the first half of 2017.

"There is growing frustration in global boardrooms at the slow pace of [Brexit] negotiations," said Mike Hawes, head of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders ( SMMT).

"Government must rethink its position on the customs union," Hawes said, referring to May’s position that Britain will leave the customs union that groups EU members in a duty-free area where there is a common import tariff for non-EU goods.

With only nine months left until Britain is due to leave the EU, there is little clarity about how trade will flow as May, who is grappling with a rebellion in her party, is still trying to strike a deal with the bloc.

In a sign of just how worried big business is getting, Siemens, Airbus and BMW have publicly cautioned Britain in the past week that their businesses will be hurt by a disorderly Brexit.

Under the timetable, both London and Brussels hope to get a final Brexit deal in October to give enough time to ratify it by Brexit day in March 2019, but few diplomats expect the deal to be struck until months later.

The nature of the future relationship with the trading bloc remains unclear and there is concern in boardrooms about the prospect of Britain crashing out of the bloc without a deal, or with a deal that would silt up the arteries of trade. That could be highly damaging for an industry that is dependent on the speedy movement of huge numbers of parts across borders.

The average car, for example, has about 30,000 parts.

BMW’s Mini plant in Oxford brings in 5-million components a day and the company is increasingly frustrated about the lack of clarity around how it will be able to do that in future.

The car manufacturer’s UK boss, Ian Robertson, told Reuters that if Britain tumbled out of the EU without a deal on March 29 there was no longer enough time to put in place the systems to ensure components could keep moving easily across borders. "What we are asking for is negotiations to take place, decisions to be made, clarity to be achieved and then we can plan our business model accordingly," he said on the sidelines of the SMMT conference.