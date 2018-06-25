World / Europe

European Commission and online retailers crack down on listing dangerous items

The commission defines dangerous content as anything from incitement to violence, to child sex abuse material, unsafe products and products infringing copyright

25 June 2018 - 16:41 Megan Dollar
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Brussels — The European Commission has signed an agreement with four major online retailers to combat the listing of dangerous products on Europe’s online shopping sites.

Dangerous content, as defined by the commission, includes anything from incitement to hatred and violence, to child sexual abuse material, unsafe products and products infringing copyright.

AliExpress, Amazon, eBay and Rakuten-France agreed to remove dangerous product listings within two days of being notified by authorities and respond to customer notifications within five days.

The Commission said 20% of sales in Europe were made online in 2016, increasing the prevalence of dangerous product listings.

"E-commerce has opened up new possibilities for consumers, offering them more choice at lower prices. Consumers should be just as safe when they buy online, as when they buy in a shop," Commissioner Vera Jourova, who looks after consumer issues, said.

The companies also agreed to train sellers to comply with EU safety law and use the EU’s rapid alert system to be proactive in the monitoring and preventing of unsafe product listings.

Reuters

Ikea set to open huge first store and restaurant in India

The world’s biggest furniture retailer will include a 1,000-seater cafeteria at its new Hyderabad outlet
Companies
14 hours ago

Massmart in firing line in Amazon battle

Walmart's African unit needs to ramp up its operations
Business
1 day ago

Wireless charging for Apple devices, including its much vaunted AirPower, is taking its time

Apple, which hopes to eventually remove most external ports and buttons, is still announcing new devices and accessories well before they’re ready ...
Companies
1 day ago

Shareholders forced to pick up the bill for Pepkor and Brait managers’ perks

Pepkor and Brait allowed managers to buy shares using loans guaranteed by the companies, but neither company expected the subsequent downturn in ...
Companies
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
China and EU vow to defend multilateral trading ...
World / Asia
2.
European Commission and online retailers crack ...
World / Europe
3.
China releases passports confiscated from about ...
World
4.
State protection for Zimbabwe’s presidential ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Airbus threatens to leave UK if Brexit happens without a deal
Companies

EU slaps revenge tariffs on US as trade war erupts
World

EU in talks with UN over migrant centres, but there will be no ‘Guantanamo Bay ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.