French NGO furious about Benetton campaign showing migrants being rescued

20 June 2018 - 13:26 Agency Staff
Panicking migrants try to reach a rescue craft from their overcrowded raft in the central Mediterranean Sea, about 36 nautical miles off the Libyan coast on January 2. Picture: REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Marseille — French charity SOS Mediterranee has lashed out at clothing giant Benetton over an advertising campaign featuring a photograph of migrants being rescued at sea.

"SOS Mediterranee fully dissociates itself from this campaign which displays a picture taken while our teams were rescuing people in distress at sea on June 9," it said on Twitter Tuesday.

The picture — published online and in newspapers, according to the nongovernmental organisation (NGO) — showed migrants wearing red life vests in a dinghy, with the logo "United Colors of Benetton" at the bottom of the picture.

The "dignity of survivors must be respected at all times," said SOS Mediterranee. "The human tragedy at stake in the Mediterranean must never be used for any commercial purposes. SOS Mediterranee does not give its consent for any commercial use of its pictures."

Benetton published two publicity photographs on its Twitter account featuring migrants, one credited to SOS Mediterranee and another to the Italian news agency Ansa.

A ship operated by SOS Mediterranee, the Aquarius, rescued 630 migrants in the Mediterranean last week. The vessel was caught in a major row after Italy’s populist government refused to allow the migrants to disembark.

The migrants, among them scores of children, were eventually taken to Spain.

Italian group Benetton, which posted the largest loss in its history of €180m for 2017, has been criticised in the past for its shock publicity campaigns.

Campaigns showing a person with AIDS, a black woman breastfeeding a white child and even former pope Benedict kissing a senior Egyptian imam have all sparked controversy.

AFP

Angela Merkel faces critical meeting with coalition partners over migrants

Interior minister Horst Seehofer, who leads Merkel’s Bavarian sister party, has set an ultimatum that migrants be turned away from Germany’s border
2 days ago

UN takes US to task about separating migrant children from families

Governments in many rich countries have adopted ‘despicable’ rhetoric on migration, says UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi
1 day ago

Democrats make hay, Melania Trump weighs in as outrage over child migrants grows

The first lady has made a rare foray into politics, declaring the US should be ‘a country with heart’ — seemingly at odds with the ...
2 days ago

