Former leader fears Britain will not get special access

London — A former leader of London’s financial district believes Britain is unlikely to get generous access to the EU financial market after Brexit, resulting in a loss of 75,000 jobs and £10bn in tax revenue.

Mark Boleat, political leader of the City of London until 2017, says that for mainstream banking and insurance, the most likely outcome of divorce talks is that Britain will be treated like other non-EU states, with no special access after transitional arrangements have ended.

"So the worst-case scenario — which currently looks the most likely — is the loss of 75,000 jobs and £10bn of tax revenue," Boleat says in a speech to be delivered at the Cass Business School in London on Wednesday evening and released to media in advance.

Financial services is Britain’s biggest economic sector, raising more than £70bn a year in tax. Britain has a financial services trade surplus of £61bn, with £18.5bn of that with the remaining 27 EU countries.

The City of London and TheCityUK, which promotes Britain as a financial centre, want future UK-EU financial services trade based on "mutual recognition" — or each side accepting the broad thrust of each other’s rules.