Seven steps to meet the EU demand for data protection ‘by design and default’

The GDPR loves placing obligations on us but there is one obligation in particular that is quite clever.

Article 25 of the GDPR expands on the concepts of data protection by design (commonly known as privacy by design) and data protection by default. The implementation of these obligations is likely to result in fully GDPR compliant processes.

What does it mean?

Data protection by design is the proactive approach that ensures that you consider privacy and data protection obligations, and anticipate potential risks at the beginning of any activity. It embeds the privacy principles into the design and operation of your IT systems, networked infrastructure and business practices.

The benefit of data protection by design is that you do not have to undertake a compliance exercise that is costly and time consuming if you are compliant from the start. In addition, implementation does not mean that you are required to spend a large percentage of your budget on one aspect of design, but to rather take a risk-based approach that considers the nature, purpose, and scope of your processing limitations.

In terms of data protection by default, you must implement appropriate measures both on a technical and organisational level to ensure that personal data collected is only used for the specific purpose mentioned and that it is only retained for as long as necessary.

There are seven foundational principles, that are echoed in the GDPR, but are not explicitly mentioned, that will assist with your data protection by design and by default obligations.

1. Proactive, not reactive: anticipate and prevent breaches before they occur.

2. Privacy as the default setting: ensure all personal data is automatically protected in all IT systems or business practices. A data subject should not have to manually select the "private mode" — processes should adopt this approach from the beginning.

3. Embed privacy into design: privacy measures should be fully integrated components of the system.

4. Full functionality (positive sum, not zero-sum): privacy by design seeks to accommodate all legitimate interests in a "win-win" manner, not through the zero-sum (either/or) approach where tradeoffs are made. Both security and privacy are important and no unnecessary tradeoffs should be made.

5. Ensure end-to-end security: implement strong security measures from the beginning and throughout the data lifecycle. This means data should be securely retained while needed, and destroyed when no longer needed.

6. Maintain visibility and transparency: ensure all your business practices and IT system operate according to GDPR premises and objectives, and that this can be independently verified. It is also about ensuring visibility and transparency to stakeholders, such as making sure they know what data you process and for what purpose.

7. Keep it user centric: individual privacy interests must be supported by strong privacy defaults, appropriate and plain language notices, and user-friendly options.

• Beharilal is from PPM Attorneys. This is the third in a series of articles on the GDPR.