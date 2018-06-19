World / Europe

Britain has lost the war on cannabis, says former Tory leader William Hague

19 June 2018 - 09:37 Kate Holton
Charlotte Caldwell and her son Billy leave the Home Office after a meeting about Billy treating his severe epilepsy with cannabis oil, in London on June 11 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Charlotte Caldwell and her son Billy leave the Home Office after a meeting about Billy treating his severe epilepsy with cannabis oil, in London on June 11 2018. Picture: REUTERS

London — Britain has lost the battle to drive cannabis off the streets, so it should consider legalising the drug, a former leader of Theresa May’s Conservative Party said on Tuesday.

William Hague, a member of parliament’s upper chamber who led the Conservatives from 1997 to 2001, said the case of a 12-year-old epileptic boy who struggled to access a cannabis-based medicine in recent days had shown the need to change the law.

More broadly, he said the recreational use of cannabis was ubiquitous and the thought it could be driven out of peoples’ lives was "deluded".

Legalising the drug could be economically and socially beneficial, he said.

"The idea that this can be driven off the streets and out of people’s lives by the state is nothing short of deluded," Hague wrote in the Daily Telegraph newspaper. "This battle is effectively over.

"When a law has ceased to be credible and worth enforcing to many police as well as the public, respect for the law in general is damaged."

May’s government said on Monday it would look into possible changes to rules on the use of cannabis-based medicines after a 12-year-old boy, Billy Caldwell, was admitted to hospital when officials confiscated his medication.

Reuters

Is Joburg’s hot new joint legal?

A court ruling last year suggested it is unconstitutional to ban the private use of marijuana
Features
3 days ago

Dagga-infused drinks are on the way

Marijuana producers are betting that an increasing number of people would rather pour a drink infused with pot
National
11 days ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Woody Harrelson on talking to Trump, parting ways with Pence and bending his own rules

Matthew Garrahan eats vegan in Notting Hill with Hollywood’s most laidback hellraiser
Life
22 days ago

Marijuana firms in Canada eye rival targets for deals to consolidate industry

Canadian marijuana growers are racing to gain market share as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pushes to legalise recreational use in 2018
Companies
1 month ago

SAMANTHA ENSLIN-PAYNE: There's money in marijuana

Could legalising marijuana have unintended consequences?
Opinion
1 month ago

FDA supports experimental epilepsy drug made from marijuana plant compound

Cannabidiol is a different chemical from THC, which gives marijuana its euphoric effect. Cannabidiol is purified and made into an oral solution
World
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Theresa May faces knife-edge Brexit vote
World / Europe
2.
Britain has lost the war on cannabis, says former ...
World / Europe
3.
Trump wants a ‘space force’ — a move critics say ...
World / Americas
4.
Trump ups the ante in trade war, and Beijing ...
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.