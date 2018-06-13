Theresa May’s frantic search for the perfect Brexit compromise

London — UK Prime Minister Theresa May is in a frantic search for the perfect compromise. Her mission is clear: to find a way to unite the warring Brexit factions in her party before they derail the government.

May’s officials begin work on Wednesday, drafting a new clause in her key piece of Brexit legislation after she narrowly avoided a defeat in Parliament by offering last-minute concessions to pro-EU lawmakers. The new text will probably reduce the chances of Britain tumbling out of the bloc without a deal — something businesses and investors fear as the worst case scenario.

However, as talks get going, May has two factions to please. First, the text needs to honour her pledge to pro-EU Tories that she’ll take account of their concerns about the possibility of leaving the bloc without a deal and give Parliament more say over the process.

If she fails to deliver, she will lose their goodwill and face a backlash she won’t be able to contain, people familiar with the matter said. Within hours of the agreement being struck, each side had a different version of what had been agreed, with the pro-Brexit camp saying the rebels were overstating the scale of the concession.

"I trust our prime minister to honour the undertaking she gave," said Anna Soubry, one of the pro-EU Tory rebels. "I am sure a sensible amendment will be forthcoming which we can all agree to."