World / Europe

FAKE NEWS PROBE

UK MPs to grill Brexit bankroller over Russia

11 June 2018 - 05:06 Agency Staff
Theresa May
Theresa May

London — Arron Banks, a British businessman who bankrolled one of the main campaigns for Brexit, will face questions from parliamentarians on Tuesday about his links with Russia after a report found that the connections went further and deeper than previously disclosed.

Britain has said it has not seen evidence of Russian interference in its votes, but MPs are investigating whether the country played a role in trying to influence public opinion before the EU referendum as part of an inquiry into fake news.

Banks will appear before MPs in a critical week for the government’s Brexit strategy, with Prime Minister Theresa May facing key votes in which those who want to retain closer ties with the EU could rebel.

The Sunday Times, citing e-mails it received from a journalist who worked with Banks on a book, said Banks and his associate Andy Wigmore had repeated contact with Russian officials before and after the referendum campaign.

Banks had previously claimed in a book to have had only one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy in London, Alexander Yakovenko, in September 2015. But the newspaper said there were at least two more meetings.

Banks told the newspaper: "I had two boozy lunches with the Russian ambassador and another cup of tea with him.

"It’s a convenient witch-hunt, both over Brexit and Trump," he added, referring to allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Banks said late on Saturday that he and Wigmore would appear before parliament’s digital, culture, media and sport committee’s fake news inquiry, reversing a decision to pull out two days ago.

Banks had said on Friday that it was "perfectly clear that the committee, which comprises only Remain-supporting MPs, is conducting a co-ordinated witch-hunt of Leave groups".

Banks did not answer e-mails and messages seeking comment on the Sunday Times report. Wigmore did not answer requests for comment.

Reuters

Why the focus must shift to Russian cyber capture

Zondo commission should probe Putin’s hand in local propaganda, write Willie Currie and Melody Emmett
Opinion
1 month ago

Facebook is in an ‘arms race’ with Russia, warns Mark Zuckerberg

The Facebook CEO accepts personal responsibility for the massive data leak, while warning US legislators of an ‘arms race’ against ...
Companies
2 months ago

FT COMMENT: The dangers of a global ‘fake news’ backlash

Governments cannot be trusted to become the ultimate arbiter of what journalists should or should not write
Opinion
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
UK MPs to grill Brexit bankroller over Russia
World / Europe
2.
Fire hits ballot box storage in Baghdad
World / Middle East
3.
Trump arrives for historic summit with North ...
World / Asia
4.
Travel ban spurs surge in Qatar airport cargo
World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.