UK MPs to grill Brexit bankroller over Russia

London — Arron Banks, a British businessman who bankrolled one of the main campaigns for Brexit, will face questions from parliamentarians on Tuesday about his links with Russia after a report found that the connections went further and deeper than previously disclosed.

Britain has said it has not seen evidence of Russian interference in its votes, but MPs are investigating whether the country played a role in trying to influence public opinion before the EU referendum as part of an inquiry into fake news.

Banks will appear before MPs in a critical week for the government’s Brexit strategy, with Prime Minister Theresa May facing key votes in which those who want to retain closer ties with the EU could rebel.

The Sunday Times, citing e-mails it received from a journalist who worked with Banks on a book, said Banks and his associate Andy Wigmore had repeated contact with Russian officials before and after the referendum campaign.