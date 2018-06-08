Argentina secures the biggest lifeline the IMF has ever provided

Buenos Aires/Washington — Argentina secured a $50bn stand-by arrangement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help restore investor confidence as the government takes aim at double-digit inflation and a widening budget deficit.

The rescue programme’s size, which would run for 36 months, is the largest ever in IMF history, although it will depend on how much the government taps. It comes amid an emerging-market sell-off that has shaken developing economies around the world, including Brazil, Turkey, Indonesia and Mexico and has forced central banks to raise interest rates.

Officials are worried about the risk of contagion amid rising US interest rates and a strong dollar. With the Federal Reserve tipped to raise rates when it meets next week, central bank governors of India and Indonesia this week called on the Fed to be mindful of its actions.

Of the economies that have been hit hardest, Argentina tops the list. It has indicated it plans to draw on the first tranche of the programme, after which it would treat the loan as precautionary, the government said in a statement.

"The amount we received is 11 times Argentina’s quota, which reflects the international community’s support of Argentina," treasury minister Nicolas Dujovne said in Buenos Aires. "It’s very good news that the integration with the world allows us to receive this support."

Argentina may see 30% of the funds a day or two after the IMF’s June 20 board meeting.

As part of the agreement, the country will now target a fiscal deficit of 1.3% of GDP in 2019 and 2.7% in 2018. The previous targets were 2.2% and 3.2%, respectively. A new inflation target of 17% is set for 2019.

"This is a plan owned and designed by the Argentinian government, one aimed at strengthening the economy for the benefit of all Argentines," IMF MD Christine Lagarde says in the statement.