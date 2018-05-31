Media groups angry as murdered anti-Kremlin journalist shows up at a press conference

"By spreading false evidence about his murder, Ukrainian authorities have seriously eroded the credibility of information," the president of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) Philippe Leruth said in a statement. "The IFJ fights against impunity, which benefits journalists’ murderers, but it also demands transparency of information."

Reporters Without Borders described the faked assassination as a "pathetic stunt". An editorial in Russian daily Vedomosti argued that the Babchenko operation "blurred the border between truth and fiction" and would lead to more distrust towards the media.

A number of Kremlin critics have been killed in Ukraine in recent years, with one gunned down on a Kiev street in broad daylight and another whose car exploded. Several Western commentators and reporters said it would also be difficult to trust official statements from the Ukrainian state again.

Babchenko, who told the press he had been preparing to stage his death with secret services for several weeks, dismissed the criticism. "I wish all these moralisers could be in the same situation — let them show their adherence to the principles of their high morals and die proudly holding their heads high without misleading the media," he wrote on Facebook.

Other commentators urged the media to focus on the fact that Babchenko is alive. "The main thing is that the killing of a journalist was foiled, the organisers are caught and the journalist is alive," said Russian political commentator Yevgeny Roizman. "Do not love an Arkady that is alive less than a dead one. In a hybrid war there are sometimes hybrid victims," Russian journalist Boris Grozovsky wrote on Facebook.

Kiev sought to justify Babchenko’s "murder" that provoked an outpouring of grief and a diplomatic spat with its former masters in Moscow. "Thanks to this operation we were able to foil a cynical plot and document how the Russian security service was planning for this crime," security service head Vasyl Grytsak said when he reintroduced Babchenko, alive and well, to the world.

Grytsak said the authorities had arrested the alleged mastermind of a plot against Babchenko, saying a Ukrainian citizen named only as G had offered to pay a hitman to carry out the killing after being recruited by Russian special forces and paid $40,000.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko later met Babchenko and wrote triumphantly on Facebook that "millions of people are celebrating" the journalist’s return to life.

At the press conference Grytsak thanked Babchenko and his family, who he said were in the loop about the secret operation. The reporter, however, apologised to his wife for putting her through "this hell she had to live through for three days ... but there was no other option".

Babchenko, who has repeatedly said he faced death threats, vowed on Twitter to "die at 96 after dancing on Putin’s grave". "God, it got so boring being dead," he wrote. "Good morning."

Babchenko fought in Russia’s two Chechen campaigns in the 1990s and early 2000s before becoming a war correspondent and author. He has contributed to a number of media outlets, including top opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta and is an avid blogger, accusing Russian authorities of killing Kremlin critics and unleashing wars in Ukraine, Syria and elsewhere.

Babchenko left Russia in February 2017 after receiving threats, living first in the Czech Republic, then in Israel, before moving to Kiev.

AFP