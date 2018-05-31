World / Europe

Belgium examines how radicalised inmate got out to murder in Liege

31 May 2018 - 06:10 Agency Staff
A member of the special police forces patrols in Liege, Belgium, May 30 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Liege/Brussels — Belgian authorities faced questions on Wednesday over why a prison inmate, believed to have been radicalised in jail, was let out for a day and used it to kill three people in the city of Liege as well as a former associate.

Justice Minister Koen Geens, who oversees the prison service, said he felt "responsible" for Tuesday’s bloodshed in which two policewomen and a bystander were killed. The attacker was shot dead by police shortly afterwards.

"The question of whether this man should have been given leave is striking because he killed three innocent people with a wish to kill himself," Geens told RTBF radio.

"I will have to examine my own conscience."

Interior Minister Jan Jambon said authorities were still examining the motives of Benjamin Herman, a 31-year-old Belgian drug dealer who had been in jail for years but was let out for two days on Monday to prepare for an eventual release in 2020. But federal prosecutors said there was evidence they were dealing with "terrorist murder".

Herman had shouted "Allahu Akbar", the Muslim affirmation of faith, during his attack and he had had contact with Islamist radicals in jail.

He also appeared to have followed online exhortations from Islamic State to stab police officers and use their service weapons to shoot others, prosecutors said.

Officials praised the quick wittedness of the cafe owner outside whose bar Herman had killed the two policewomen, aged 54 and 44. By the time the killer, wielding two police pistols, came in looking for more victims, he had helped all his customers into hiding.

Confirming that Herman was also believed to have killed an acquaintance 50km away on Monday night, Jambon told RTL radio: "There are signs he was radicalised in prison, but is it that radicalisation which drove him to commit these acts?

"It could have been because he had nothing to look forward to, because he also killed someone the night before, the guy’s psychology and the fact, it seems, he may have been on drugs."

Unlike after other suspected "lone wolf" attacks in Europe, there has been no claim of responsibility by Islamic State.

Reuters

