Ukraine admits faking death of anti-Kremlin journalist

Kiev — Ukraine admitted on Wednesday it had staged the murder of anti-Kremlin journalist Arkady Babchenko in order to foil an attempt on his life by Russia, a stunning development in a case that had attracted global headlines.

Less than 24 hours after it was reported that Babchenko had died from three gunshots to the back in the stairwell of his block of flats in an apparent contract-style killing, he appeared alive and well at a press conference in Kiev.

The head of Ukraine’s security service, Vasyl Grytsak, said that his death was faked as part of a "special operation" to pre-empt a real plot to kill him.

"Thanks to this operation we were able to foil a cynical plot and document how the Russian security service was planning for this crime," Grytsak said.

Other reports said Ukrainian officials cited a $40,000 Russian bounty on Babchenko.

News of the "death" of the prominent Russian war correspondent and former soldier set off a series of recriminations between Kiev and Moscow, and pictures and flowers had been laid by mourners at the Russian embassy in Kiev.