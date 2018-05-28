World / Europe

UK government is listening only to ‘mad Brexiteers’ like Boris Johnson, says Nicola Sturgeon

28 May 2018 - 16:09 Agency Staff
Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Brussels — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon railed at London’s "mad Brexiteers" on Monday after holding talks with EU officials in Brussels, where she firmly backed Britain staying in the bloc’s customs union and single market after the divorce.

Sturgeon said British Prime Minister Theresa May ignored antiBrexit opinion, as part of a withering list of criticisms made to journalists after a meeting with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.

Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: REUTERS
Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: REUTERS

"One of the problems for the UK government right now … is that they are not really listening to anyone apart from the mad Brexiteers," Sturgeon said at a conference organised by the Politico website.

"And for the avoidance of doubt, I’m talking about people like [foreign minister] Boris Johnson," she said.

She also singled out pro-Brexit MP Jacob Rees-Mogg and Environment Minister Michael Gove.

Sturgeon, leader of the separatist Scottish National Party, said she had made "very clear" to Barnier her wish to see the UK stay in the customs union.

This was "the only credible and sustainable option for the UK", she said.

"It’s a question of whether they concede that now or are forced to concede that later," she said, adding that its was crucial to solving the thorny Irish border question.

"My view is if we concede it now, then we might start to see some progress in these talks and that would be better than waiting until later." Sturgeon cautioned however that Scotland would have a problem with Northern Ireland having better access to the EU single market than Scotland.

The possibility "raises additional issues for Scotland but I think it raises a whole lot of issues for the UK government", she said.

AFP

The best way to solve a problem is to wait a while

The UK is about to cash in a 90-year-old donation, even though waiting for another, say, 400 years, would see it worth a lot more, writes Tim Harford
Opinion
13 hours ago

FT COLUMN: Brexit Britain has closed to foreigners, even those it needs

Hostility to immigration has been at the core of the pro-Brexit case. The leave side claimed that Britain was being lost to an uncontrollable tide of ...
Opinion
6 days ago

FT COLUMN: Measured May has succumbed to a tawdry migrant pose

This is not bureaucracy run amok. This is government policy working as intended: the systematic inconveniencing of migrants, writes Janan Ganesh
Opinion
1 month ago

FT COLUMN: A second Brexit referendum would tear Britain apart

With the election of Donald Trump, the geopolitical environment for the UK and the EU has been transformed, unambiguously for the worse, writes ...
Opinion
1 month ago

UK likely to be SA’s biggest foreign direct investor — even after Brexit

Created after the Brexit decision, the UK’s department for international trade sees SA as a key business partner, writes Greg Hands
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Hailstorms ravage French vineyards
World / Europe
2.
French tycoon Serge Dassault dies at 93
World / Europe
3.
EU proposes ban on single-use plastics
World / Europe
4.
Mugabe snubs Zimbabwe parliament hearing again
World / Africa

Related Articles

Former Catalan government member given bail in Scotland
World / Europe

Theresa May rejects passporting, but is confident of good Brexit deal
World / Europe

Scottish leader rules out new independence vote for now
World / Europe

‘I got us into this mess, I’ll get us out,’ Theresa May says
World / Europe

Wounded Theresa May fights on, seeks queen's permission to form a government
World / Europe

Scottish party to push for vote on independence
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.