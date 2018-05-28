Italian populists pull the plug after president rejects anti-euro finance minister

Mattarella became the target of populist rage when he said he rejected the populists’ choice of Paolo Savona for finance minister for the good of the country and the "savings of families" that had been endangered by rising bond spreads and market concerns.

Under the constitution, Mattarella names both the premier and ministers — the latter at the premier’s suggestion.

‘What’s the point?’

Both Salvini and Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio reacted furiously to the president’s intervention on Sunday evening, with Di Maio blaming credit-rating companies for torpedoing the cabinet.

"Let’s be clear then, what’s the point of going to vote since governments are decided by the credit-rating agencies and the financial lobbies," Di Maio said on his Facebook page.

On Friday, Moody’s put Italy’s credit rating on review for a possible downgrade citing risks to its fiscal strength from the government plan put forward by Di Maio and Salvini.

Mattarella summoned Carlo Cottarelli, a former executive director of the International Monetary Fund, to his office on Monday. Cottarelli may be asked to try to form an interim government before the country heads to early elections.

Nicknamed "Mr Scissors" for his strict approach to state finances, Cottarelli refused the official car he was entitled to when he was appointed commissioner for a review of public spending in 2013 under then-premier Enrico Letta. He has headed the Observatory on Italian Public Accounts at Milan’s Catholic University since October.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua on May 17, Cottarelli praised the populist program’s proposals on fighting bureaucracy and corruption, and speeding up legal proceedings for civil justice. But he said other aspects were "quite worrisome," like the idea that "if Italy has to grow more it probably needs higher deficit and that is going to be conflicting with the European rules as our deficit is supposed to decline, not just stay at the current level."

"Mattarella’s choice delays risk but may lead to stronger populist sentiment at the next elections, which is worrisome," said Rosamaria Bitetti, lecturer in public policy at Rome’s Luiss University. "People voted for these parties and it may be hard to explain to them why they can’t have their government."

The euro strengthened 0.6% against the dollar, buying $1.1718 at 8:22 a.m. in Rome. The common currency had dropped for six straight weeks amid the political uncertainty.