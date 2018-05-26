Vladimir Putin warns of increasingly ‘restrictive instruments’ pushing world to an unprecedented crisis

Moscow/Paris/St Petersburg — Russian President Vladimir Putin lashed out at the US for what he called its abuse of sanctions, saying the increasingly "restrictive instruments" being imposed on a growing number of countries is pushing the global economy toward an unprecedented crisis.

Putin didn’t identify Russia’s former Cold War foe by name, but it was clear who he was targeting during his keynote speech at his annual investment forum in St Petersburg, where he was flanked by leaders from China, Japan and France, as well as the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"The free market and fair competition are being squeezed by confiscations, restrictions, sanctions," Putin said. "There are various terms, but the meaning is the same — they’ve become an official part of the trade policy of certain countries."

Re-elected by a landslide in March, Putin is steering Russia out of its longest recession in two decades despite increasingly onerous US financial penalties over the Kremlin’s alleged election meddling. He’s pledged to accelerate sluggish growth to a level that exceeds the global average so as to lift Russia into the world’s top five economies and deliver a "decisive breakthrough" in living standards.

US President Donald Trump has angered world powers by threatening trade wars with the EU and China while re-imposing sanctions on Iran after unilaterally withdrawing the US from the nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, which the other signatories — Russia, China, Germany, the UK and France — are now trying to salvage.