World / Europe

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

Kremlin says it believes Yulia Skripal is under western influence

25 May 2018 - 05:46 Agency Staff
Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Salisbury along with her father, Sergei, during her interview in London, Britain, May 23 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in Salisbury along with her father, Sergei, during her interview in London, Britain, May 23 2018. Picture: REUTERS

Moscow — The Kremlin said on Thursday it was deeply sceptical about Yulia Skripal’s first media appearance since she and her father, Sergei, were poisoned by a nerve agent in England and said it was unclear if she had been talking of her own free will.

Skripal, who survived the March attack that Britain blames on Russia, told Reuters on Wednesday that she wanted to return to her country "in the longer term", despite the poisoning and felt lucky to be alive.

Russia said it has been falsely accused of an attempt on the Skripals’ lives in order to whip up anti-Russian sentiment in the West. "Overall, considering we are talking about a fairly unprecedented international provocation against Russia that was unleashed by Britain and London, we maintain our distrust and have every reason to do so," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Thursday.

VIDEO: REUTERS

Russia has repeatedly demanded consular access to Yulia Skripal, who it says is a Russian citizen, saying international law gives it the right to talk to its own nationals and has spoken of its fears that she and her father are being held against their will by the British.

Despite her televised statement, Peskov said unanswered questions remained about Yulia Skripal. "We don’t know if she made these statements of her own free will or if she was pressured; we don’t know where she is ... and what is being done to her and by whom; to what extent her rights are being upheld; and how legally competent she is," said Peskov.

Yulia Skripal said on Wednesday she was grateful for offers of assistance from the Russian embassy but did not want to avail herself of them.

She supplied a statement that she said she had written herself in both Russian and English and signed both documents after making her statement.

Reuters

Poisoned spy Sergei Skripal discharged from hospital

The Skripals were in a critical condition for weeks and doctors at one point feared that, even if they survived, they might have suffered brain damage
World
6 days ago

World chemical watchdog confirms Soviet-developed Novichok used in spy attack in Britain

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in the UK confirms the nerve agent was of ‘high purity’
World
1 month ago

UK poison victim breaks her silence

Yulia Skripal thank the hospital staff treating her and the people who came to her aid
World
1 month ago

UK shuns Russia’s probe proposal

EU rejects Moscow’s request for joint inquiry into spy poisoning
World
1 month ago

The ‘idiocy has gone too far’ says Russia of UK and US spy-attack retaliation

A Russian intelligence spokesperson says ‘fighting the non-existent so-called Russian threat has become a real fixation’, comparable in ...
World
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Setback as Donald Trump cancels North Korea summit
World / Americas
2.
Antigraft investigators question former Malaysian ...
World / Asia
3.
China tipped to carry on cutting tariffs
World / Asia
4.
UN atomic watchdog delivers mixed report on ...
World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.