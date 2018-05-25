REFERENDUM
Irish rivals jostle for the upper hand in tense abortion vote
Some expatriate Irish fly home from as far away as Bangkok, Los Angeles and Sydney to cast their ballots
Dublin — The rival sides in Ireland’s decades-old battle over abortion made their final pitches to voters on Thursday — the eve of a referendum on liberalising one of the world’s strictest bans on terminations.
Voters in the once deeply Catholic nation will be asked on Friday if they wish to scrap a prohibition enshrined in the constitution by referendum 35 year ago, then partly lifted five years ago for cases where the mother’s life is in danger.
Opinion polls put those who favour changing the law in the lead. The two most recent surveys showed the "Yes" side pulling slightly further ahead.
"This is a once-in-a-generation decision for the Irish people," Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told reporters. "It is an opportunity for us to change our country. If there is a ‘Yes’ vote, Ireland will still be the same place, just a place that is a little bit more compassionate, a little kinder and a little more understanding that it has been."
"Yes" campaigners are urging voters to repeal the eighth amendment of the constitution, which equates the right to life of the mother with her unborn child’s. They argue that with more than 3,000 women travelling to Britain each year for terminations and others ordering pills illegally online, abortion is already a reality in Ireland.
The "No" camp has seized on government plans to allow terminations with no restriction up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy if the referendum is carried. They have suggested that if the referendum is defeated, the constitution could instead be amended again to allow for abortions in "hard" cases such as rape, incest and fatal foetal abnormality.
Varadkar and others say this is impossible — citing advice from Ireland’s attorney-general.
"If we ... vote ‘No’, no doubt this will come back in a year or two and then we can look at the hard cases, but not a carte blanche free-for-all for up to 12 weeks," said Mattie McGrath, a legislator and anti-abortion campaigner. "If ‘No’ carries, the people will have spoken."
Most polls will open at 6am on Friday, although voting was already under way on Thursday on remote west coast islands.
Some expatriate Irish were flying home from as far away as Bangkok, Los Angeles and Sydney to cast their ballots.
Those away for less than 18 months remain eligible to vote at their local polling station.
The hashtag #hometovote was one of the top trending issues on Twitter on Wednesday, as it was three years ago when Ireland became the first country in the world to adopt gay marriage by popular vote.
