Irish rivals jostle for the upper hand in tense abortion vote

"Yes" campaigners are urging voters to repeal the eighth amendment of the constitution, which equates the right to life of the mother with her unborn child’s. They argue that with more than 3,000 women travelling to Britain each year for terminations and others ordering pills illegally online, abortion is already a reality in Ireland.

The "No" camp has seized on government plans to allow terminations with no restriction up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy if the referendum is carried. They have suggested that if the referendum is defeated, the constitution could instead be amended again to allow for abortions in "hard" cases such as rape, incest and fatal foetal abnormality.

Varadkar and others say this is impossible — citing advice from Ireland’s attorney-general.

"If we ... vote ‘No’, no doubt this will come back in a year or two and then we can look at the hard cases, but not a carte blanche free-for-all for up to 12 weeks," said Mattie McGrath, a legislator and anti-abortion campaigner. "If ‘No’ carries, the people will have spoken."

Most polls will open at 6am on Friday, although voting was already under way on Thursday on remote west coast islands.

Some expatriate Irish were flying home from as far away as Bangkok, Los Angeles and Sydney to cast their ballots.

Those away for less than 18 months remain eligible to vote at their local polling station.

The hashtag #hometovote was one of the top trending issues on Twitter on Wednesday, as it was three years ago when Ireland became the first country in the world to adopt gay marriage by popular vote.

