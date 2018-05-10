Bid to shield EU business ties

European governments vowed on Wednesday to try to shield their improved economic ties with Iran from the effects of renewed US sanctions, but business leaders struck a more pessimistic note.

The EU said it remained committed to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the suspension of its own sanctions, the day after President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the pact. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also insisted the deal was "not dead".

However, companies with active Iranian investments or plans mostly stayed quiet on the viability of those projects beyond a "wind-down" period of three to six months until the US reimposes sanctions on entities doing business with Tehran.

Siemens was still "assessing the implications of the Iran decision", the German industrial giant’s chief financial officer Ralf Thomas told reporters on a call.

"One of the strongest industrialised countries in the world has made a political decision — as an industrial company we have to recognise that," Thomas said. Existing projects would be completed "as far as legally possible", he said.

Trump’s move will lead to the reimposition of US penalties that were waived under the three-year-old nuclear deal, including financial sanctions that had made it extremely difficult for global companies to do business with or in Iran.

Companies worst affected are likely to include aircraft manufacturer Airbus, Peugeot maker PSA Group and its fellow French car maker Renault.

France is seeking an understanding with the US to safeguard its car makers’ significant Iran investments, a government official said. PSA, which sold 445,000 vehicles in Iran in 2017, called on the EU to maintain a united front in defence of the nuclear agreement.